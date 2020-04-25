COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Power Tools Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2022

A recent market study on the global Power Tools market reveals that the global Power Tools market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Power Tools market is discussed in the presented study.

Company profiles of the key players have also been included in the report. The company profiles cover, the overview, key developments, financial overview and business strategy of the players focusing on the power tools market. In addition, the historical milestones and the business segments have also been provided The key players profiled in the power tools market include, Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co.(U.K.), Makita Corporation (Japan), Actuant Corporation (U.S.), SKF (Sweden), Techtronic Industries (China), Hilti Corporation (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.) and Hitachi Koki Ltd (Japan).

Power Tools Market: By Technology

Electric power tools

Pneumatic power tools

Engine driven power tools

Hydraulic power tools

Powder-actuated power tools

Power Tools Market: By Application

Automobile

Construction

Aerospace

Electronics

Power Tools Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



