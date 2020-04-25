Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on GMO Crops and Seeds Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

A recent market study on the global GMO Crops and Seeds market reveals that the global GMO Crops and Seeds market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global GMO Crops and Seeds market is discussed in the presented study.

The GMO Crops and Seeds market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global GMO Crops and Seeds market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global GMO Crops and Seeds market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the GMO Crops and Seeds market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the GMO Crops and Seeds market.

Segmentation of the GMO Crops and Seeds market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the GMO Crops and Seeds market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the GMO Crops and Seeds market report.

Market Segmentation

In this report, the global GMO crops and seeds market is studied on the basis of crop type, trait, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of crop type, the global GMO crops and seeds market is classified into corn, soyabean, cotton, alfalfa, sugar beets, zucchini, papaya, potato, apple and others. Corn represents the leading crop type segment in the global GMO crops and seeds market. This is because large volume of corn produced in developed countries is genetically modified, which is further engineered to produce a soil bacterium which is an effective insecticide.

In terms of trait, the segments of the global GMO crops and seeds market are herbicide tolerance, insect tolerance, and other traits. On the basis of sales channel, direct sales, modern trade, e-retailers, and other retail outlets are the segments that divide the global GMO crops and seeds market in this report.

The report divides the global GMO crops and seeds market into the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of geography, North America tops among other regional markets for GMO crops and seeds vis-à-vis revenue. The regional market of North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the 2017- 2022 forecast period and continue to remain the most attractive regional market.

However, Europe is expected to surpass in terms of growth rate for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022.

Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market: Competitive Analysis

The report profiles leading players for GMO crops and seeds for their distinguishing business attributes and provides market share analysis of key players partaking in the global GMO crops and seeds market. Some of the leading players in the global GMO crops and seeds market are BASF SE, DOW Agrosciences LLC, KWS SAAT SE, Monsanto Co., Syngenta AG, E.l. du Poant de Nemours & Co, Bejo Zaden BV, DLF Seeds and Science, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, Groupe Limagrain, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp, Takii Sedds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, and Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.

The report includes an evaluation of stakeholder winning strategies by segmenting the global GMO crops and seeds market as below:

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Crop Type

Corn

Soyabean

Cotton

Alfalfa

Sugar Beets

Zucchini

Papaya

Potato

Apple

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Trait

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Tolerance

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

E-retailers

Other Retail Outlets

GMO Crops and Seeds Market, By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific except Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

