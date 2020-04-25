COVID-19 impact: Synthetic Surfaces Market Trends 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth & Forecast Up To 2026

Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Synthetic Surfaces market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Synthetic Surfaces market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Synthetic Surfaces market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Synthetic Surfaces market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Synthetic Surfaces . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Synthetic Surfaces market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Synthetic Surfaces market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Synthetic Surfaces market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Synthetic Surfaces market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Synthetic Surfaces market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Synthetic Surfaces market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Synthetic Surfaces market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Synthetic Surfaces market landscape?
Segmentation of the Synthetic Surfaces Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ten Cate (Netherlands)
Shaw Sports Turf (US)
FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)
CoCreation Grass (China)
Polytan GmbH (Germany)
Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)
ACT Global Sports (US)
SIS Pitches (UK)
Limonta Sport (Italy)
Edel Grass (Netherlands)
Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)
GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)
Mondo S.p.A (Italy)
Juta Grass (Czech)
Condor Grass (Netherlands)
Nurteks (Turkey)
Taishan (China)
Victoria PLC (UK)
ForestGrass (China)
Forbex (Argentina)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type
Segment by Application
Sports
Landscaping
Leisure
Other
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Synthetic Surfaces market
- COVID-19 impact on the Synthetic Surfaces market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Synthetic Surfaces market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment