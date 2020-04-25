3w Market News Reports

COVID-19: Potential impact on Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2029

The latest report on the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market.

The report reveals that the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Some of the major companies operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market are Van Pur S.A., Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., CHI Ltd., Royal Unibrew A/S, United Dutch Breweries B.V., United Dutch Breweries B.V., and Harboes Bryggeri A/S.

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Product Type

  • Dairy-based
  • Carbonated & Soda Drinks

 Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor Type

  • Classic/ Natural
  • Apple
  • Peach
  • Citrus
  • Berry
  • Pomegranate
  • Mixed Fruit
  • Coffee/ Cocoa
  • Others (vanilla, tea, etc.)

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging Type

  • Bottles
  • Cans
  • Liquid Cartons

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Discount Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Retail

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Important Doubts Related to the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Addressed in the Report:

  1. In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market?
  2. What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
  4. What is the future of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market in region 2?
  5. What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

  • The growth potential of the emerging players in the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market
  • Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
  • Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
  • Current trends impacting the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market
  • The domestic and international presence of companies within the Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market

