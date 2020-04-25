Coronavirus threat to global Data Centre Outsourcing Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Data Centre Outsourcing market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Data Centre Outsourcing market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Data Centre Outsourcing market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Data Centre Outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Data Centre Outsourcing , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Data Centre Outsourcing market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Data Centre Outsourcing market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Data Centre Outsourcing market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Data Centre Outsourcing market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global data centre outsourcing market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Dell, IBM Corporation, HCL, Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, Wipro, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and T-systems.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture large market share, in terms of revenue, in the data centre outsourcing market owing to the rise in the adoption of micro data centres in the U.S. and the presence of various data centre outsourcing service providers in the region. Europe and APAC are expected to grow at high CAGR, in terms of revenue, in the global data centre outsourcing market due to the rapid increase in the number of IT and telecom companies and data centres in the region. The data centre outsourcing market in MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates due to the rising trend of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing & big data analytics. The data centre outsourcing market in Latin America is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of IoT across various countries of the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Data Centre Outsourcing market: