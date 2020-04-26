COVID-19 impact: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Automotive Exhaust Systems market. Hence, companies in the Automotive Exhaust Systems market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

The global Automotive Exhaust Systems market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Automotive Exhaust Systems market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report, the value of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the Automotive Exhaust Systems market:

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Automotive Exhaust Systems market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Automotive Exhaust Systems market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

In the product type category, the muffler segment is expected to reflect high market share in the coming years. This segment led the global market during the past years and is expected to continue the trend in the years to follow. The muffler segment in 2017 was valued a little below US$ 10 Bn and is estimated to touch a value of over US$ 13 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The muffler segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.8% during the period of forecast (2017-2027). The OEM sales of muffler segment reflect high value than the aftermarket sales. This market condition is expected to be witnessed in the future. However, the aftermarket is growing at a comparatively faster pace than OEM.

Exhaust manifold segment to significantly contribute to the growth of the global market

Exhaust manifold segment accounted for a 31.8% market share of the total market in 2017. During this timeline, the exhaust manifold segment touched a market value of around US$ 7900 Mn and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 11 Bn by the end of the year of forecast (2027). This segment is the fastest growing segment and is expected to register a value CAGR of 4.1% throughout the period of assessment. It is also anticipated that this segment would gain a significant BPS by the end of 2027.

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

