COVID-19 impact: Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market reveals that the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market is discussed in the presented study.

The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market

The presented report segregates the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market.

Segmentation of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.

The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market

By Component

Hardware Solutions Routers Gateways Ethernet Switches Other Networking Devices

Software Solutions Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Firewall Backup And Recovery Antivirus/Malware Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption Virtualization Security Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Identity and Access Management (IAM) Unified Threat Management (UTM) Application Whitelisting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))

Services Maintenance & Integration Consulting & Training Assessments and Audits Managed Services Risk Management Services



By Security Layer

Network security

End-point security

Cloud security

Application security

Others (database security and web security)

By End Use Industry

Process Industries Oil and Gas Chemical Food and Beverages Pulp and Paper Pharmaceutical Energy and Power Water and Wastewater Treatment

Discrete Industries Automotive Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Electrical Medical Devices Metal and Mining FMCG



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



