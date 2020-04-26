COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of US Snacking Market Outline Analysis 2019-2025

“

In global US Snacking market, the following companies are covered:

Company Coverage

Nestle SA

PepsiCo, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kelloggs

Executive Summary

Snack food refer to the food items that are consumed by people in short intervals between the regular meals like lunch and dinner. Snack food includes numerous variety like popcorns, chips, nuts, hard pretzels etc. Some of the snack foods that are consumed on a regular basis are extruded puffed and baked/fried products, rice-based snacks, meat snacks and many other. The companies package and distribute the products by different distribution channels to serve both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Snacking includes the manageable, convenient and small packaged food products that can be solid or liquid, hot or cold and require very less or no additional processing of food and can be directly consumed by the person to satisfy the instant craving for food. The market is bifurcated in different segments which includes, chips (potato chips/snacks), healthy snacks, convenience snacks and other snack foods.

The US snacking market has shown progressive growth during the previous years and estimations are made that the market would further propel during the forecasted period i.e., 2019 to 2023. The US snacking market is predicted to augment due to escalating disposable income, rising youth population, growth in fast food demand, increasing urban population, escalating middle class spending, swelling functional food demand, bulging employed population etc.

On the other hand, the growth of The US snacking market would be negatively impacted by numerous challenges. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are, fluctuation in raw material prices, unanticipated business disruption and stringent regulations. Growth in e-commerce food product sale, surging organic snack demand and evolution of personalized and customized snacks are some of the latest trends in the market that would support the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2600210&source=atm

