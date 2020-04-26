Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market – Functional Survey 2027

The latest report on the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market.

The report reveals that the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

growing demand for carbonated soft drinks and bottled water is expected to boost the overall growth in the demand for polyethylene terephthalate market.

China is the major consumer as well as manufacturer of the PET market. Presence of large number of carpet manufacturers along with the presence of large number of FMCG industries is expected to augment the overall demand for polyethylene terephthalate market. Rest of Asia Pacific is expected to be the next major consumer of polyethylene terephthalate. Presence of huge market for carbonated soft drinks and bottled water in India and Japan is expected to augment the overall demand for PET. The demand for polyethylene terephthalate is expected to grow rapidly owing to the presence of the trend of consumption of bottled water more than that compared to tap water. The demand for synthetic polyethylene terephthalate is expected to experience sluggish growth owing to the presence of stringent regulations in the region. There is increase in the manufacturing of biobased polyethylene terephthalate containers or bottles which are expected to reduce carbon footprints substantially over synthetic counterparts.

RTP Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Aclo Compounders, BASF Canada, Global Polymers Inc., Jamplast Inc., Klockner Pentaplast of Canada Inc. and Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. are some of the major participants of the global PET market. The companies are mainly focused towards increasing their production capacities which in turn will help in achieving economies of scale. The companies also strive to manufacture superior quality and environmental friendly polyethylene terephthalate resins.

Important Doubts Related to the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market

