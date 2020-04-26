Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Neuromorphic Chip Market – Snapshot on Global Benefits 2027

The global Neuromorphic Chip market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Neuromorphic Chip market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Neuromorphic Chip market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Neuromorphic Chip market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Neuromorphic Chip market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Market dynamics are the distinctive factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2015 to 2023, along with offering an inclusive study of the neuromorphic chips market.

Major market players in this market are Intel Corp. (U.S), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S), General Vision Inc.(U.S), Brain Corporation (U.S), HRL Laboratories LLC (U.S), Vicarious FPC Inc.(U.S), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Hewlett Packard Corp.(U.S) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

The Neuromorphic Chip market has been segmented as:

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Function

Signal processing

Data processing

Image recognition

Others

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Application

Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Others

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Each market player encompassed in the Neuromorphic Chip market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Neuromorphic Chip Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Neuromorphic Chip market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Neuromorphic Chip market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

