How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Variable Frequency Drive Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2027

manufacturers are introducing general purpose variable frequency drives with the added advantage of deployment compatibility with existing motors. This, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the variable frequency drive market in North America.

With a decreasing price of variable frequency drives, the relevant application areas are broadening. End users in North America are aware of the numerous advantages offered by variable frequency drives and are inclined towards deployment of such drives for indoor applications as well. For instance, adoption of variable frequency drives to reduce the energy consumption of swimming pool filtration and pumping systems is gaining traction in matured markets. Variable frequency drives, when installed along with a flow-meter, ensure appropriate water volume and eliminate energy wastage due to worst-case design philosophy. All these positive aspects are driving the U.S and Canada variable frequency drive market.

High deployment costs associated with medium voltage variable frequency drives is predicted to hamper the growth of the North America variable frequency drive market

Although prices of variable frequency drives have declined over the last decade, medium voltage variable frequency drives come with a high price tag. For typical applications in the industrial sector, the deployment of medium voltage variable frequency drives is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, high initial costs associated with medium voltage variable frequency drives is hampering the growth of the market.

