Potential Impact of COVID-19 on The Surging Demand for Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems Market 2019 – 2029

Segments

The helicopter emergency floatation systems market can be segmented on the basis of end user and sales channel.

On the basis of end user, the helicopter emergency floatation systems can be segmented as:

Commercial Helicopter

Military Helicopter

OEM ( Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Regional Outlook

As there is low popularity of Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems in China, India, and South East Asia countries, the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems market is highly concentrated in North America and Western Europe. Most of the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems’ manufacturers are operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Further, the global Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems market is witnessing a robust growth owing to increase in adoption and awareness for the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems. As the macroeconomic landscape shifts, it is expected that companies will seek to couple productivity enhancements with necessary innovation efforts including a review of the omni-channel footprint. Moreover, in the near future, Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems market will strictly be dominated by the U.S. and Western Europe countries. The High price of Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems and low awareness in regions such as Africa, ASEAN, and other countries of Asia Pacific will likely to impede the market growth.

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Key Participant

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Russian Helicopter

Aero Sekur S.p.A

Safran Aerosystems

Dart Aerospace Limited

Heliswiss Ibérica, S.A.

MAROTTA CONTROLS, INC.

Apical Industries

Zodiac Aerospace

