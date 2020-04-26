Coronavirus threat to global Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022

Detailed Study on the Global Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market

Vinyl Flooring and Vinyl Tiles Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Gerflor

Polyflor

Serfleks

Forbo

Nox

Mannington

Takiron

Congoleum

Grabo

Prolong

Mohawk(including IVC)

BIG

Yihua

Windm?ller Flooring

Tinsue

Dajulong

Weilianshun

Waiming

BEIJING LITONG

Suzhou Huatai

Taoshi

Liberty

Hebei Dongxing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Vinyl Flooring

Vinyl Tiles

Segment by Application

Resident

Commercial

Others

