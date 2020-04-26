Coronavirus’ business impact: How Customers Purchase Income Protection 2019 Market 2020- Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026

Companies in the How Customers Purchase Income Protection 2019 market are vying suggestive steps to tackle the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Exhaustive research about COVID-19 is providing present-day techniques and alternative methods to mitigate the impact on Coronavirus on the revenue of the How Customers Purchase Income Protection 2019 market.

Summary

Customers purchasing income protection in the UK are influenced by factors including financial concerns, product features, and even who they seek financial advice from. With over half of survey respondents aged below 35, insurers have a key segment to tap into. Given mobile-based platforms are popular in purchases and the direct sales channel is key, insurers are well positioned to target this demographic.

This report explores the attitudes, behaviors, and preferences of customers who purchased an income protection policy in the last 12 months. It explores distribution and the purchasing journey, policy purchase triggers, the financial concerns of customers, perceptions around activity trackers, and brand selection. It also sizes the market using Association of British Insurers data.

Scope

– Accident and sickness cover was the leading consumer choice in 2019, accounting for 43.9% of income protection purchases.

– Consumers have moved away from researching and purchasing via price comparison sites, in favor of insurance brochures and visiting their existing providers website.

– The highest proportion of policies fall in the 20-29 per month range.

