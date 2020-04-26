The progress of the commercial satellite imaging market is being driven by the increasing demand for location-based services (LSB), the use of satellite images by various sectors, and advancements in satellite imaging technology. As per P&S Intelligence, the domain generated a revenue of $2,411.8 million in 2017, and it is expected to advance during the forecast period 2018–2023 at a CAGR of 14.2%. It is also being predicted that by 2023, the market value would grow to $5,266.5 million.

Satellite imaging simply refers to the scanning or photographing of the earth from satellites or aircraft at extremely high altitudes. The images, stored and shared digitally, are used for environmental monitoring, earth mapping, archeological surveys, and weather prediction. Natural resources, defense, infrastructure, energy, maritime, disaster management, location-based services (LBS), and others are the various application areas of satellite imaging.

Among these, the defense sector contributed nearly 49.0% revenue to the commercial satellite imaging market in 2017, due to increasing terrorist activities and growing demand for efficient homeland security and crime mapping. While the defense sector will still generate the highest market revenue during the forecast period, the fastest growth will be witnessed in the disaster management niche, at around 17.0% CAGR.

Over the years, the use of satellite imaging for predicting and assessing the damage caused by natural and man-made disasters has increased, especially in Europe and Asia. For instance, the recent floods in France were covered by satellite-image aided mapping, which helped in the timely sharing of assessment data with the authorities.

Now, on the basis of technology, the commercial satellite imaging market can be categorized as radar and optical. In 2017, images taken via optical technology held the larger revenue share, as the technology is cost-effective and the images produced are similar to how people see the world with their eyes. During the forecast period, this category is expected to hold on to its market dominance, but the radar technology category is predicted to grow faster. Radar technology creates high bandwidth signals that penetrate even smoke and clouds to generate clearer images of the earth.