A major section of the society still entertains itself via traditional TV viewing, where programs are telecast on a schedule. This is also beneficial for service providers as the cost incurred while creating, selling, and broadcasting a big-budgeted show is too high to be accommodated in nonlinear television streaming. This enables users to access their choice of content as per their convenience. Therefore, the demand for VoD is observing a rise, and it is one of the main factors supporting the growth of IPTV services.

IPTV is a streaming setup that offers TV programs to the audience via the internet. It works on an IP-based network, which provides multimedia services combining text, audio, graphics, and video. An IP address is mandatory to avail IPTV services, which can be bundled with other services, such as high-speed internet access and voice over IP (VoIP). IPTV transmission is done via two routes: wired and wireless.

In 2017, the more popular IPTV transmission route was wired transmission, accounting for more than 53.0% of the total revenue generated. This can be attributed to the growing inclination toward wired transmission methods as these provide better connectivity and prevent data loss and picture break-up. echnical advancements have led to the surging demand for high-definition (HD) channels and video-on-demand (VoD) services, which are now giving a new face to IPTV services.

IPTV finds applications in linear and nonlinear television. Linear television used IPTV services more in 2017, which could be ascribed to the fact that traditional TV content is still more popular among the elderly population, which finds it difficult to acquaint itself with the new technology and therefore prefer watching their favorite content over traditional sources.

As more companies are investing in this sector, the prices of IPTV services have become extremely competitive. Attractive bundle offers by service providers over high-speed networks are further contributing to the increasing IPTV adoption. The on-demand consumption of videos via digital platforms, such as interactive TVs and PCs, which also allows users to stream the content online, is termed as a VoD service.