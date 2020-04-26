Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Flexitanks to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Flexitanks market. Hence, companies in the Flexitanks market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.
segmented as follows:
Flexitanks Market, by Product
- Monolayer
- Bi-layer
- Multilayer
Flexitanks Market, by Type
- Single Use
- Reusable
Flexitanks Market, by Material
- Polyethylene
- HDPE
- LDPE
- LLDPE
- Polypropylene
- Others
Flexitanks Market: by Application
- Food Grade Liquids
- Non-hazardous Chemicals
- Industrial Liquids
- Agricultural Liquids
- Others
Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Other ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Iran
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade
- Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products
- Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.
- Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.
- Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
