Rising consumption of salt and its applications in several manufacturing and industrial processes are some of the major factors responsible for the surge in the demand for inorganic salts across the world. Inorganic salts are widely used in various applications such as ceramics, fertilizers, paint, paper, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. In addition to this, these salts are used in sulphur adsorbents, fire retardants, and in animal feed as catalyst. Phosphates, one of the types of inorganic salts, are used in the construction sector (in carbonates), glass manufacturing (in silicates), and fertilizers.

The global market for inorganic salts is projected to grow demonstrating a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/inorganic-salts-market/report-sample

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global inorganic salts market is expected to exhibit huge growth in the coming years. Inorganic salts are extensively used in modern biotechnological processes like pressure liquid chromatography devices as reagents. Surging research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology is predicted to present major growth opportunities for the inorganic salts manufacturing companies across the globe. In addition to this, numerous sulphide salts, such as selenium sulphides, have found various applications in the cosmetics industry, such as in the production of anti-dandruff products.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the global inorganic salts market with the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe. In APAC, China is the largest consumer of inorganic salts, owing to the vast size of chemical industry in the country. Additionally, the increasing construction activities in China are expected to boost the demand for inorganic salts. The demand for inorganic salts is also expected to witness a rise from the healthcare sector in India, which is a major producer of generic drugs. Moreover, several countries in Europe use acetate inorganic salts for production of apparels, upholstery, dress linings and home furnishings. Adding to this, U.S. and several countries in the Middle-East use sulphates for chemical processing. Therefore, considering such factors, the demand for inorganic salts is expected to increase in the coming years.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=inorganic-salts-market

Leading players in the global market inorganic salts are Loba Chemie, Behn Meyer, Electrochemistry Co., Eastman Chemical company, Arkema SA, Hebei Yatai Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Otsuka Chemical Co Limited, Lanxess AG, and others.

GLOBAL INORGANIC SALTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Sodium salt

Magnesium salt

Calcium salt

Potassium salt

Ammonium salt

Others

By Application

Chemical

Fertilizer

Food

Healthcare

Construction

Others

By Region