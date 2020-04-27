According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Apheresis equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Procedure, Therapeutic Area, End User and Geography. The global apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 3,528.44 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,985.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global apheresis equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global apheresis equipment market was segmented by product, technology, procedure, therapeutic area, and end user. The market based on product segment is classified as apheresis machine and disposable apheresis kits. Based on the technology the market is segmented as membrane separation and centrifugation. On the basis of procedure the market is classified as erythrocytapheresis, LDL apheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, plasmapheresis, and plateletpheresis. On the basis of therapeutic area the market is segmented as renal diseases, hematology, neurology, and other applications. And on the basis of the end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood donation centers.

The market for apheresis equipment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising number of voluntary blood donors, increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and increasing elderly population. However, the growth of market is likely to experience restraining factors such as high cost of apheresis equipment and complications associated with apheresis.

The major players operating in the apheresis equipment market include, Medica SPA, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, HemaCare Corporation, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., and Medicap Clinic GmbH. In the apheresis equipment market the companies has carried out various organic growth strategies that have enabled the companies to strengthen their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global apheresis equipment market as follows:

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Product

Apheresis Machine

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Technology

Membrane Separation

Centrifugation

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Procedure

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL-Apheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Therapeutic Area

Renal Diseases

Haematology

Neurology

Other Applications

