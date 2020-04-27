Surgical scalpels are simple surgical instruments used for performing surgical procedures with ease and accuracy. The advancements in the field of surgical procedures have resulted in increased developments of surgical scalpels. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for the performance of surgeries over the past few years owing to rising demand for less invasive products.

In our study, we have segmented the surgical scalpel market by product, type, material, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as disposable scalpel, reusable scalpel and accessories. The disposable as well as reusable scalpel is further segmented as scalpel blades and scalpel handles. Based on the type, the market is classified as, standard surgical scalpels and safety surgical scalpels. On the basis of material used, the market of surgical scalpel is segmented as, stainless steel, high grade carbon steel, and other materials. Based on end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, and reference laboratories. Geographically, the Europe market for surgical scalpels is segmented into UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland and Rest of Europe.

Download sample PDF AT: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001283/

The major players operating in the of surgical scalpel in Europe include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., pfm medical ag., Ansell, Swann Morton Limited, Medicom, Kai Corporation. and Kai Industries Co., Ltd., VOGT MEDICAL, and P. J. Dahlhausen & Co. GmbH among others. The surgical scalpel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for surgical scalpel is estimated to reach US$ 170.3 Mn in 2025. The market has been witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing towards product innovation by means of research and development activities. The market for surgical scalpel is well established in United Kingdom, owing to the large number of surgical procedures being carried out in hospitals. The region has large number of associations that provide training in carrying out various surgical procedures. For instance, The Association of Surgeons in Training (ASiT), established in 1976 is the second largest surgical specialty association in the UK with more than 2,700 members, from ten surgical specialties. In addition, Germany is expected to witness rapid growth in the demand for surgical scalpels during the forecast period owing to considerable increase in the healthcare expenditure in Germany during the recent years. According to, German Federal Statistical Office, in 2015, total annual healthcare expenditure in Germany was nearly US$400 billion (EUR 344 billion), of which approximately US$232 billion (EUR 200 billion) was spent by the statutory health insurance funds. Furthermore, private health insurance companies had spent approximately US$ 35 billion (EUR 30.5 billion) on reimbursements. The availability of reimbursements is also expected to offer growth opportunities in the coming years.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001283/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]