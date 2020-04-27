The major players operating in the market of gynecology devices market include CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, General Electric Company and others.

The gynecology devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for gynecology devices is estimated to reach US$ 28,417.9 Mn in 2025.

Gynecology devices include devices such as diagnostic imaging devices, surgical devices, fluid management systems, female sterilization and contraceptives and other devices for diagnosis and treatment of various disease among women.

The market is witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. With an increase in focus on women healthcare, the growth of the market is significantly determined by increasing gynecological issues among women and growing awareness about treatment for these disorders. Moreover, number of initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations towards women and child health further back up the growth of the market in developing regions across the globe.

The market for gynecology devices is well established in North America region, especially in the US and Canada. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, 65.3% of women aged 40 and over had a mammogram within the past 2 years, while mammograms was ordered or provided for 22.9 million and 3.0 million physician office and hospital outpatient department visits respectively. The market is expected to witness growth at a rapid rate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and progressive growth of medical device industry.