The surging requirement for power from developing countries, including Qatar, Brazil, China, Thailand, South Korea, Turkey, and India, is another factor which is contributing to the growth of the power rental market. These countries are witnessing rapid industrialization and technological advancements, which is creating rising demand for electricity. The increasing construction-related activities in these countries is also creating surging requirement for energy. In addition to this, major power rental companies from Europe and North America are focusing on establishing their footprint in emerging economies.

In 2017, the global power rental market reached a value of $9,167.6 million and is expected to advance at a 10.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the rising demand form the events & entertainment industry, gross domestic product and population growth, natural disasters, and surging requirement for power from developing countries. Temporary power generated by rental systems for meeting power requirements is referred to as rental power. Rental power is majorly needed by industries which are located remotely and do not have access to permanent electricity.

When application is taken into consideration, the power rental market is categorized into continuous power, prime power, and standby power. The continuous power application dominated the market during the historical period, holding a share of more than 45.0% in 2017, and is further expected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period. This is because continuous power generators have the ability to provide electricity at constant loads for an unlimited time period. The standby power application is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

The rising occurrence of natural disasters is a key driving factor of the power rental market. Natural disasters, such as tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and other geological processes can cause significant economic damage and loss of life and property. These disasters can further result in environmental problems, power cuts, and famines. The mitigation and recovery from natural disasters involve a great deal of reconstruction activities and relief work, which is particularly facilitated by power rentals provided by companies, further driving the growth of the market.

The increasing popularity of gas and hybrid generators is a key trend being witnessed in the power rental market. Hydrogen, natural gas, and propane are some gases which are utilized in power generators as fuel. Gas-based generators are considered to be environment and pocket- friendly because they release less emissions, are affordable, and create negligible noise. Moreover, some generators also work on bi-fuel operation mode and use random combinations of diesel, solar energy, and gas as their fuel. These are referred to as hybrid generators and provide clean and sustainable energy.

Companies in the power rental market are entering into strategic agreements, along with product launches, in order to gain a larger share. For instance, in October 2017, United Rentals Inc. completed the acquisition of NES Rentals Holdings for $965 million, in order to increase its production capabilities and geographical presence, mainly in southern geographies of U.S. such as the East Coast, Gulf States, and Midwest.

GLOBAL POWER RENTAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Fuel Type

Diesel generators

Gas generators

Others (gasoline, hydrogen, and solar generators)

By Application

Prime power

Standby power

Continuous power

By End User

Utilities

Oil and gas

Industrial

Construction

Events

Mining

Others (shipping, manufacturing, residential and commercial buildings, and military)

By Power Rating

Up to 50 kW

51 kW–500 kW

501 kW–2,500 kW

By Region