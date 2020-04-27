Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Smart Water Grid Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2019 To 2023 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities

The global Smart Water Grid market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Water Grid market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smart Water Grid market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Water Grid market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Water Grid market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global smart water grid market are making huge investments in research and development activities, with an aim of developing new & better control and automated smart water grids integrated with analytical & ICT software. This will further minimize the risk related to monitor theft & tinkering, and reduce the water distribution costs. Data fortification has gained increased interest among these players, as demands are becoming more personal & subtle. In addition, cost efficiency will continue to be a primary consideration for commercial and household administration solutions.

FMI’s report has profiled key players actively operating in the global smart water grids market, which include Xinapse Systems Ltd, Prezi Inc., ICT, co., Ltd., Wetsus, The Whitmore Group, ABB Group, Arqiva, Toshiba Corporation, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Schneider Electric, Badger Meter, Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd., and Siemens AG.

Each market player encompassed in the Smart Water Grid market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Water Grid market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Water Grid Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Water Grid market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Water Grid market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

