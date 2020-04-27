Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder market include _Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Sinoma, Aburi Composites, Faber Industrie, Worthington Cylinders, Dragerwerk, Santek, Time Technoplast, Rubis Caribbean, Ullit, Beijing Tianhai Industry

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Hoop Wrapped Cylinder manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Hoop Wrapped Cylinder industry.

Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Segment By Type:

Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites

Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Segment By Applications:

Gas Carriers and Storage, Transportation, Life Support, Others

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Glass Fiber Composites

1.3.3 Carbon Fiber Composites

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Gas Carriers and Storage

1.4.3 Transportation

1.4.4 Life Support

1.4.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Industry

1.6.1.1 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hoop Wrapped Cylinder as of 2019)

3.4 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

8.1.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Corporation Information

8.1.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.1.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Recent Developments

8.2 Hexagon Composites

8.2.1 Hexagon Composites Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hexagon Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Hexagon Composites Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.2.5 Hexagon Composites SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Hexagon Composites Recent Developments

8.3 Sinoma

8.3.1 Sinoma Corporation Information

8.3.2 Sinoma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Sinoma Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.3.5 Sinoma SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Sinoma Recent Developments

8.4 Aburi Composites

8.4.1 Aburi Composites Corporation Information

8.4.2 Aburi Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Aburi Composites Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.4.5 Aburi Composites SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Aburi Composites Recent Developments

8.5 Faber Industrie

8.5.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

8.5.2 Faber Industrie Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Faber Industrie Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.5.5 Faber Industrie SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

8.6 Worthington Cylinders

8.6.1 Worthington Cylinders Corporation Information

8.6.2 Worthington Cylinders Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Worthington Cylinders Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.6.5 Worthington Cylinders SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Worthington Cylinders Recent Developments

8.7 Dragerwerk

8.7.1 Dragerwerk Corporation Information

8.7.2 Dragerwerk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Dragerwerk Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.7.5 Dragerwerk SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Dragerwerk Recent Developments

8.8 Santek

8.8.1 Santek Corporation Information

8.8.2 Santek Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Santek Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.8.5 Santek SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Santek Recent Developments

8.9 Time Technoplast

8.9.1 Time Technoplast Corporation Information

8.9.2 Time Technoplast Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Time Technoplast Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.9.5 Time Technoplast SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Time Technoplast Recent Developments

8.10 Rubis Caribbean

8.10.1 Rubis Caribbean Corporation Information

8.10.2 Rubis Caribbean Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Rubis Caribbean Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.10.5 Rubis Caribbean SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Rubis Caribbean Recent Developments

8.11 Ullit

8.11.1 Ullit Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ullit Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Ullit Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.11.5 Ullit SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Ullit Recent Developments

8.12 Beijing Tianhai Industry

8.12.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

8.12.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Products and Services

8.12.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Developments

9 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Sales Channels

11.2.2 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Distributors

11.3 Hoop Wrapped Cylinder Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

