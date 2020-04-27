Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Handheld Ultrasound System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Handheld Ultrasound System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Handheld Ultrasound System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Handheld Ultrasound System Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Handheld Ultrasound System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Handheld Ultrasound System market include _Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, HITACHI, Promed Group, Zimmer, Teknova Medical Systems, Alpinion Medical, Chison Medical Imaging, Accutome, DRE Medical, Kalamed, Landwind Medical, Mindray, BARD Access Systems, AnaSonic, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument, Progetti

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Handheld Ultrasound System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Handheld Ultrasound System manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Handheld Ultrasound System industry.

Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Segment By Type:

B/W Imaging, Color Imaging

Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Segment By Applications:

Hospital, Clinic, Other

Critical questions addressed by the Handheld Ultrasound System Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Handheld Ultrasound System market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Handheld Ultrasound System market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Handheld Ultrasound System Market Overview

1.1 Handheld Ultrasound System Product Overview

1.2 Handheld Ultrasound System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 B/W Imaging

1.2.2 Color Imaging

1.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Handheld Ultrasound System Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Handheld Ultrasound System Industry

1.5.1.1 Handheld Ultrasound System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Handheld Ultrasound System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Handheld Ultrasound System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Handheld Ultrasound System Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Handheld Ultrasound System Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld Ultrasound System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Ultrasound System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Ultrasound System Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld Ultrasound System Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Handheld Ultrasound System as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Ultrasound System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Handheld Ultrasound System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Handheld Ultrasound System by Application

4.1 Handheld Ultrasound System Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Handheld Ultrasound System Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound System by Application

4.5.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System by Application

5 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Handheld Ultrasound System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Ultrasound System Business

10.1 Philips Healthcare

10.1.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Philips Healthcare Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Philips Healthcare Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

10.2 GE Healthcare

10.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GE Healthcare Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Philips Healthcare Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.3 HITACHI

10.3.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

10.3.2 HITACHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 HITACHI Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 HITACHI Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.3.5 HITACHI Recent Development

10.4 Promed Group

10.4.1 Promed Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Promed Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Promed Group Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Promed Group Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.4.5 Promed Group Recent Development

10.5 Zimmer

10.5.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zimmer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Zimmer Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Zimmer Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.5.5 Zimmer Recent Development

10.6 Teknova Medical Systems

10.6.1 Teknova Medical Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Teknova Medical Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Teknova Medical Systems Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Teknova Medical Systems Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.6.5 Teknova Medical Systems Recent Development

10.7 Alpinion Medical

10.7.1 Alpinion Medical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Alpinion Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Alpinion Medical Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Alpinion Medical Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.7.5 Alpinion Medical Recent Development

10.8 Chison Medical Imaging

10.8.1 Chison Medical Imaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chison Medical Imaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Chison Medical Imaging Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Chison Medical Imaging Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.8.5 Chison Medical Imaging Recent Development

10.9 Accutome

10.9.1 Accutome Corporation Information

10.9.2 Accutome Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Accutome Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Accutome Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.9.5 Accutome Recent Development

10.10 DRE Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Handheld Ultrasound System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DRE Medical Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DRE Medical Recent Development

10.11 Kalamed

10.11.1 Kalamed Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kalamed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kalamed Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kalamed Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.11.5 Kalamed Recent Development

10.12 Landwind Medical

10.12.1 Landwind Medical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Landwind Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Landwind Medical Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Landwind Medical Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.12.5 Landwind Medical Recent Development

10.13 Mindray

10.13.1 Mindray Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mindray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Mindray Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Mindray Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.13.5 Mindray Recent Development

10.14 BARD Access Systems

10.14.1 BARD Access Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 BARD Access Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 BARD Access Systems Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 BARD Access Systems Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.14.5 BARD Access Systems Recent Development

10.15 AnaSonic

10.15.1 AnaSonic Corporation Information

10.15.2 AnaSonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 AnaSonic Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 AnaSonic Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.15.5 AnaSonic Recent Development

10.16 Shenzhen Bestman Instrument

10.16.1 Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.16.5 Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Recent Development

10.17 Progetti

10.17.1 Progetti Corporation Information

10.17.2 Progetti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Progetti Handheld Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Progetti Handheld Ultrasound System Products Offered

10.17.5 Progetti Recent Development

11 Handheld Ultrasound System Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Handheld Ultrasound System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Handheld Ultrasound System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

