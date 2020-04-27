Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Faucet Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Faucet Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Faucet Market Research Report: Jaquar, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware, Roca, Kohler, Grohe, Hansgrohe, AGMECO Faucets, Kerovit

Global Faucet Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel Faucets, Brass Faucets, Plastic Faucets

Global Faucet Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Faucet market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Faucet market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Faucet market?

How will the global Faucet market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Faucet market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Faucet Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Faucet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stainless Steel Faucets

1.4.3 Brass Faucets

1.4.4 Plastic Faucets

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Faucet Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Faucet Industry

1.6.1.1 Faucet Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Faucet Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Faucet Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Faucet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Faucet Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Faucet Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Faucet Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Faucet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Faucet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Faucet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Faucet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Faucet Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Faucet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Faucet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Faucet Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Faucet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Faucet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Faucet Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Faucet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Faucet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Faucet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Faucet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Faucet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Faucet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Faucet Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Faucet Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Faucet Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Faucet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Faucet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Faucet Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Faucet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Faucet Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Faucet Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Faucet Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Faucet Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Faucet Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Faucet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Faucet Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Faucet Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Faucet by Country

6.1.1 North America Faucet Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Faucet Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Faucet by Country

7.1.1 Europe Faucet Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Faucet Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Faucet by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Faucet Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Faucet Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Faucet by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Faucet Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Faucet Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Faucet by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Faucet Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Faucet Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Jaquar

11.1.1 Jaquar Corporation Information

11.1.2 Jaquar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Jaquar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Jaquar Faucet Products Offered

11.1.5 Jaquar Recent Development

11.2 Hindware

11.2.1 Hindware Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hindware Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Hindware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Hindware Faucet Products Offered

11.2.5 Hindware Recent Development

11.3 CERA Sanitaryware

11.3.1 CERA Sanitaryware Corporation Information

11.3.2 CERA Sanitaryware Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 CERA Sanitaryware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 CERA Sanitaryware Faucet Products Offered

11.3.5 CERA Sanitaryware Recent Development

11.4 Roca

11.4.1 Roca Corporation Information

11.4.2 Roca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Roca Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Roca Faucet Products Offered

11.4.5 Roca Recent Development

11.5 Kohler

11.5.1 Kohler Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kohler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Kohler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kohler Faucet Products Offered

11.5.5 Kohler Recent Development

11.6 Grohe

11.6.1 Grohe Corporation Information

11.6.2 Grohe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Grohe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Grohe Faucet Products Offered

11.6.5 Grohe Recent Development

11.7 Hansgrohe

11.7.1 Hansgrohe Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hansgrohe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hansgrohe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hansgrohe Faucet Products Offered

11.7.5 Hansgrohe Recent Development

11.8 AGMECO Faucets

11.8.1 AGMECO Faucets Corporation Information

11.8.2 AGMECO Faucets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 AGMECO Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 AGMECO Faucets Faucet Products Offered

11.8.5 AGMECO Faucets Recent Development

11.9 Kerovit

11.9.1 Kerovit Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kerovit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Kerovit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kerovit Faucet Products Offered

11.9.5 Kerovit Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Faucet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Faucet Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Faucet Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Faucet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Faucet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Faucet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Faucet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Faucet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Faucet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Faucet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Faucet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Faucet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Faucet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Faucet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Faucet Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Faucet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Faucet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Faucet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Faucet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Faucet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Faucet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Faucet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Faucet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Faucet Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Faucet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

