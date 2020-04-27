How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact North America Market Key Strengths Analysis 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global North America Market

The recent market study suggests that the global North America market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the North America market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global North America market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

By flaxseed type

By application

By country

On the basis of flaxseed type, the market is segmented into:

Milled (Ground) Flaxseed

Whole Flaxseed

Flaxseed Oil

The milled (ground) flaxseed segment accounted for 68.6% revenue share of the overall flaxseed market in 2015 in terms of revenue, followed by the flaxseed oil segment. The milled (ground) flaxseed segment in the North America region is mainly driven by the health benefits of milled flaxseed consumption, especially in case of heart diseases and diabetes.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into:

Food Bakery Products & Cereals Energy Bars Flaxseed Meal Powders Supplements Flour

Animal Food

Others

The food segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the animal food segment accounted for 63.7% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years. The food segment contributes almost one-third of the total revenue in the North America flaxseed market currently.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

U.S.

Canada

