Coronavirus threat to global Location Based Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

The global Location Based market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Location Based market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Location Based market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Location Based market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Location Based market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global location based marketing services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the location based marketing services market. The comprehensive location based marketing services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting location based marketing services market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the technology used in location based marketing services market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that help them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the location based marketing services market.

Near Pte. Ltd Foursquare Labs, Inc., Google Inc, Groupon Inc., Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy Inc., Shopkick, Inc., Telenity, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the location based marketing services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Target Location

By Physical Location

By Location of Interest

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Promotion Type

Banner Display/Pop ups

Video

Search Result

E-mail and Message

Social Media Content

Voice Calling

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Industry Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Technology and Media

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive and Others

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Location Based market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Location Based market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Location Based Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Location Based market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Location Based market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Location Based market report?

A critical study of the Location Based market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Location Based market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Location Based landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Location Based market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Location Based market share and why? What strategies are the Location Based market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Location Based market? What factors are negatively affecting the Location Based market growth? What will be the value of the global Location Based market by the end of 2029?

