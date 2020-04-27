(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insight 2020

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market. A detailed picture of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Systemic Lupus Erythematosus commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

According to the American College of Rheumatology “Systemic lupus erythematosus, ( SLE, Lupus) is a chronic (long-term) disease that causes systemic inflammation which affects multiple organs. In addition to affecting the skin and joints, it can affect other organs in the body such as the kidneys, the tissue lining the lungs (pleura), heart (pericardium), and brain. Many patients experience fatigue, weight loss, and fever. Lupus flares vary from mild to severe. SLE is most commonly seen in women in the reproductive age group (frequently starting at childbearing age), although lupus is increasingly recognized after the age of 40 years, particularly in the Europeans.

The cause of lupus in most cases, however, is unknown. Some potential triggers include sunlight, genetic link, infections, and medicines.Common symptoms of SLE include tiredness, joint pain or swelling, fever, skin rash, mouth sores, and hair loss. In childhood-onset SLE, there are several clinical symptoms more commonly found than in adults, including malar rash, ulcer, renal involvement, proteinuria, seizures, thrombocytopenia, hemolytic anemia, fever, and lymphadenopathy. The diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus is based on clinical and laboratory criteria, however, SLE is difficult to diagnose in primary care because many of the symptoms (e.g., fatigue, rash, joint pain) are nonspecific and overlap with those of more common conditions. Furthermore, biomarkers are often negative or normal, early in the course of the illness. The most common presenting symptoms are constitutional, such as fatigue, weight loss, and fever without a focal infection, occurring in up to 90% of patients.

Pipeline Development Activities

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment.

treatment. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts-

1. As per DelveInsight estimates,total diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE in the 7MMwas found to be 484,213 in 2017. Among all the countries, the estimates show higher population of SLE in the United States with 259,474 cases in 2017

2. Among the EU5 countries,UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of SLE with 62,852cases, followed by Italy in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

3. According to DelveInsight estimates,among the 7MM, Japan had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of SLE in 2017.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below-

1. GlaxoSmithKline Co.

2. Merck KGaA Co.

3. Immupharma Co.

Name of drugs covered that are given below-

1. Atacicept

2. Lupuzor

3. Baricitinib

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

3. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Current Treatment Patterns

4. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Discontinued Products

13. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Product Profiles

14. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Key Companies

15. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs

18. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Future Perspectives

19. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

