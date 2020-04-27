Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automotive Coatings and Paints Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Coatings and Paints Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automotive Coatings and Paints Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automotive Coatings and Paints market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market: Nippon Paint Holdings, Covestro, Cabot Corp, Eastman, PPG industries, Dupont, BASF, Wanda Refinish, Sherwin-Williams, Axaltra Coating Systems, Donglai Coating Technology, KCC Corporation, Akzo Nobel NV, Clariant AG, Bayer, Feidal Coatings

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Segmentation By Product: Solid, Metallic, Matte

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Segmentation By Application: Passenger Cars, LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles), HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Two Wheelers

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Coatings and Paints Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Automotive Coatings and Paints Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive Coatings and Paints Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solid

1.4.3 Metallic

1.4.4 Matte

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles)

1.5.4 HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

1.5.5 Two Wheelers

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Coatings and Paints Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Coatings and Paints Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Coatings and Paints Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Coatings and Paints Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Automotive Coatings and Paints Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Automotive Coatings and Paints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Coatings and Paints Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Coatings and Paints Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Coatings and Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Coatings and Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Coatings and Paints Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Coatings and Paints by Country

6.1.1 North America Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Coatings and Paints by Country

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings and Paints by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings and Paints by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings and Paints by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nippon Paint Holdings

11.1.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.1.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Recent Development

11.2 Covestro

11.2.1 Covestro Corporation Information

11.2.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Covestro Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.2.5 Covestro Recent Development

11.3 Cabot Corp

11.3.1 Cabot Corp Corporation Information

11.3.2 Cabot Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Cabot Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Cabot Corp Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.3.5 Cabot Corp Recent Development

11.4 Eastman

11.4.1 Eastman Corporation Information

11.4.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Eastman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Eastman Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.4.5 Eastman Recent Development

11.5 PPG industries

11.5.1 PPG industries Corporation Information

11.5.2 PPG industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 PPG industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 PPG industries Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.5.5 PPG industries Recent Development

11.6 Dupont

11.6.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dupont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Dupont Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.6.5 Dupont Recent Development

11.7 BASF

11.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.7.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 BASF Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.7.5 BASF Recent Development

11.8 Wanda Refinish

11.8.1 Wanda Refinish Corporation Information

11.8.2 Wanda Refinish Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Wanda Refinish Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Wanda Refinish Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.8.5 Wanda Refinish Recent Development

11.9 Sherwin-Williams

11.9.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.9.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

11.10 Axaltra Coating Systems

11.10.1 Axaltra Coating Systems Corporation Information

11.10.2 Axaltra Coating Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Axaltra Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Axaltra Coating Systems Automotive Coatings and Paints Products Offered

11.10.5 Axaltra Coating Systems Recent Development

11.12 KCC Corporation

11.12.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 KCC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 KCC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 KCC Corporation Products Offered

11.12.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Akzo Nobel NV

11.13.1 Akzo Nobel NV Corporation Information

11.13.2 Akzo Nobel NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Akzo Nobel NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Akzo Nobel NV Products Offered

11.13.5 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Development

11.14 Clariant AG

11.14.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

11.14.2 Clariant AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Clariant AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Clariant AG Products Offered

11.14.5 Clariant AG Recent Development

11.15 Bayer

11.15.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.15.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Bayer Products Offered

11.15.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.16 Feidal Coatings

11.16.1 Feidal Coatings Corporation Information

11.16.2 Feidal Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Feidal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Feidal Coatings Products Offered

11.16.5 Feidal Coatings Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Coatings and Paints Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Coatings and Paints Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

