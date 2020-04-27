Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automative Plastics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automative Plastics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automative Plastics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Automative Plastics Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automative Plastics Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automative Plastics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Automative Plastics Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Automative Plastics Market: AkzoNobel N.V., BASF, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Johnson Controls International, Magna International, Momentive Performance Materials, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company, Borealis, Hanwha Azdel, Grupo Antolin, Lear Corp, Owens Corning, Quadrant, Royal DSM, Teijin

Global Automative Plastics Market Segmentation By Product: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyamide (PA), Others

Global Automative Plastics Market Segmentation By Application: Powertrain, Electrical Components, Interior Furnishings, Exterior Furnishings, Under-the-Hood Components, Chassis

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automative Plastics Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Automative Plastics Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automative Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automative Plastics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.4.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.4 Polyurethane (PU)

1.4.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.4.6 Polyethylene (PE)

1.4.7 Polycarbonate (PC)

1.4.8 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

1.4.9 Polyamide (PA)

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Powertrain

1.5.3 Electrical Components

1.5.4 Interior Furnishings

1.5.5 Exterior Furnishings

1.5.6 Under-the-Hood Components

1.5.7 Chassis

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automative Plastics Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automative Plastics Industry

1.6.1.1 Automative Plastics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automative Plastics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automative Plastics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automative Plastics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automative Plastics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Automative Plastics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Automative Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Automative Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Automative Plastics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Automative Plastics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automative Plastics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Automative Plastics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Automative Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automative Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Automative Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automative Plastics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automative Plastics Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automative Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Automative Plastics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Automative Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automative Plastics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automative Plastics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automative Plastics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automative Plastics Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automative Plastics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automative Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automative Plastics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automative Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automative Plastics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automative Plastics Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automative Plastics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automative Plastics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automative Plastics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automative Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automative Plastics by Country

6.1.1 North America Automative Plastics Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Automative Plastics Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automative Plastics by Country

7.1.1 Europe Automative Plastics Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Automative Plastics Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automative Plastics by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automative Plastics Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automative Plastics Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automative Plastics by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Automative Plastics Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Automative Plastics Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Automative Plastics by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automative Plastics Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automative Plastics Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Automative Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

11.1.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Corporation Information

11.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Development

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Recent Development

11.3 Covestro

11.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

11.3.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Covestro Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

11.4 Evonik Industries

11.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Evonik Industries Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

11.5 Johnson Controls International

11.5.1 Johnson Controls International Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johnson Controls International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Johnson Controls International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Johnson Controls International Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.5.5 Johnson Controls International Recent Development

11.6 Magna International

11.6.1 Magna International Corporation Information

11.6.2 Magna International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Magna International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Magna International Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.6.5 Magna International Recent Development

11.7 Momentive Performance Materials

11.7.1 Momentive Performance Materials Corporation Information

11.7.2 Momentive Performance Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Momentive Performance Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Momentive Performance Materials Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.7.5 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Development

11.8 SABIC

11.8.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.8.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SABIC Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.8.5 SABIC Recent Development

11.9 The Dow Chemical Company

11.9.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 The Dow Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 The Dow Chemical Company Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.9.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

11.10 Borealis

11.10.1 Borealis Corporation Information

11.10.2 Borealis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Borealis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Borealis Automative Plastics Products Offered

11.10.5 Borealis Recent Development

11.12 Grupo Antolin

11.12.1 Grupo Antolin Corporation Information

11.12.2 Grupo Antolin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Grupo Antolin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Grupo Antolin Products Offered

11.12.5 Grupo Antolin Recent Development

11.13 Lear Corp

11.13.1 Lear Corp Corporation Information

11.13.2 Lear Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Lear Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Lear Corp Products Offered

11.13.5 Lear Corp Recent Development

11.14 Owens Corning

11.14.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.14.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

11.14.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

11.15 Quadrant

11.15.1 Quadrant Corporation Information

11.15.2 Quadrant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Quadrant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Quadrant Products Offered

11.15.5 Quadrant Recent Development

11.16 Royal DSM

11.16.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

11.16.2 Royal DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Royal DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Royal DSM Products Offered

11.16.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

11.17 Teijin

11.17.1 Teijin Corporation Information

11.17.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Teijin Products Offered

11.17.5 Teijin Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Automative Plastics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Automative Plastics Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Automative Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Automative Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Automative Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Automative Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Automative Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Automative Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Automative Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automative Plastics Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automative Plastics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

