Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) is a chronic, progressive respiratory disorder characterized by irreversibly and abnormally dilated airways, persistent cough, excessive sputum production, and recurrent pulmonary infections. NCFB often coexists with other respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The changes in the bronchial walls may occur due to chronic inflammation secondary to recurrent or chronic infections in the lung, but often the exact cause is not identified. Symptoms vary from intermittent episodes of respiratory infections with excessive mucus production to chronic symptoms with persistent daily expectoration of purulent sputum.

Epidemiology

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Report key facts-

According to the study conducted by McShane et al., titled “Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis,” the prevalence of bronchiectasis is increasing in the United States; this increase was noted every year from. 2000 to 2007 by an annual percentage change of 8.74%. Prevalence was also shown to increase with age and peaked at ages 80–84 years. As per a study by Quinn et al., titled, “Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in the elderly: current perspectives,” the incidence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is 2–5 patients per 1,000 population. In one study of over 1,200 patients with bronchiectasis, 50% were above 65 years old, and 19.1% were over 75 years. Increasing age is recognized as an independent risk factor for bronchiectasis severity.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Insmed Incorporated Co. Zambon Co. Chiesi Farmaceutici Co.

Name of drugs covered which are given below-

INS1007 Colistimethate Sodium CHF6333

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB)

4. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB): Market Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB): Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB): Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

