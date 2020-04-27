(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) is a chronic, progressive respiratory disorder characterized by irreversibly and abnormally dilated airways, persistent cough, excessive sputum production, and recurrent pulmonary infections. NCFB often coexists with other respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The changes in the bronchial walls may occur due to chronic inflammation secondary to recurrent or chronic infections in the lung, but often the exact cause is not identified. Symptoms vary from intermittent episodes of respiratory infections with excessive mucus production to chronic symptoms with persistent daily expectoration of purulent sputum.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Report key facts-

According to the study conducted by McShane et al., titled “Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis,” the prevalence of bronchiectasis is increasing in the United States; this increase was noted every year from. 2000 to 2007 by an annual percentage change of 8.74%. Prevalence was also shown to increase with age and peaked at ages 80–84 years. As per a study by Quinn et al., titled, “Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in the elderly: current perspectives,” the incidence of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is 2–5 patients per 1,000 population. In one study of over 1,200 patients with bronchiectasis, 50% were above 65 years old, and 19.1% were over 75 years. Increasing age is recognized as an independent risk factor for bronchiectasis severity.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Insmed Incorporated Co. Zambon Co. Chiesi Farmaceutici Co.

Name of drugs covered which are given below-

INS1007 Colistimethate Sodium CHF6333

