COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Global Luxury Goods Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2024

Global Global Luxury Goods Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Global Luxury Goods market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Global Luxury Goods market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Global Luxury Goods market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Global Luxury Goods market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Global Luxury Goods market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Global Luxury Goods market during the assessment period.
Global Luxury Goods Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Global Luxury Goods market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Global Luxury Goods market. The Global Luxury Goods market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Major players in the global luxury goods market include LVMH Group, Kering S.A., Rolex S.A., L’Oreal Group, Tiffany & Co., Coty, Inc., The Swatch Group Ltd., Prada S.p.A, Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A., Hermes International SCA, Graff Diamonds, Burberry Group plc, Revlon, Inc., and Avon Products, Inc.
- Luxury Watches & Jewelry
- Apparels and Leather Goods
- Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Wines/Champagne and Spirits
- Fragrances
- Others (tableware, luxury pens)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
