COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Global Luxury Goods Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2024

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Global Luxury Goods market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Global Luxury Goods market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Global Luxury Goods market. The report reveals that the global Global Luxury Goods market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Global Luxury Goods market during the assessment period. Vital Information Enclosed in the Global Luxury Goods Market Report: In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Luxury Goods market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Global Luxury Goods market

Most recent developments in the current Global Luxury Goods market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Global Luxury Goods market

Important Queries Addressed in the Report What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Global Luxury Goods market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Global Luxury Goods market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Global Luxury Goods market? What is the projected value of the Global Luxury Goods market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Global Luxury Goods market? Global Luxury Goods Market Segmentation The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Global Luxury Goods market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Global Luxury Goods market. The Global Luxury Goods market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more. The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study. Major players in the global luxury goods market include LVMH Group, Kering S.A., Rolex S.A., L'Oreal Group, Tiffany & Co., Coty, Inc., The Swatch Group Ltd., Prada S.p.A, Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A., Hermes International SCA, Graff Diamonds, Burberry Group plc, Revlon, Inc., and Avon Products, Inc.

The global luxury goods market is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. However, the market in Rest of the World (RoW) and Asia Pacific (APAC) is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR, owing to major lifestyle changes among consumers in these regions. In addition, consumers in these regions are well-informed about the various fashion trends around the world. Therefore, the market in RoW and APAC regions are poised to grow briskly between 2014 and 2020. The market has been segmented by product type into luxury watches & jewelry, apparels and leather goods, luxury personal care & cosmetics, wines/champagne and spirits, fragrances, and others.

The report includes major drivers of the luxury goods market in the present scenario. Additionally, restraints and opportunities for the same are discussed in detail. The market overview comprises value chain analysis, which describes various stages where companies can add value and strengthen their positions in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting growth of the global luxury goods market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. The market attractiveness analysis highlights key investing areas in this industry.

Extensive secondary research and primary interviews has been performed to capture only genuine information for analysis in this report.

The global luxury goods market here refers to the market by type and by geography, and is categorized into the following segments:

Global luxury goods market by type

The different types covered under this research study are defined as follows:

Luxury Watches & Jewelry

Apparels and Leather Goods

Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wines/Champagne and Spirits

Fragrances

Others (tableware, luxury pens)

In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

In-depth research and high-level analysis will enable market vendors and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the global luxury goods market, formulate growth strategies, and gain competitive advantage. This study serves to assist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers in this market and industry to formulate and develop their strategies.

