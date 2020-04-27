Delaware, US: Basma, a tech-startup announces offering its cloud-based video customer service platform for FREE for 14 days for all organizations.

Basma was created to simplify and speed up the implementation of remote working and social distancing policies, urged by governments across the world and recommended by medical experts. The platform enables organizations to launch a fully virtual branch in less than 5 minutes and start serving customers via video calls rather than requiring the customers to physically visit a branch to interact with a staff member, all through a simple and instantly accessible web-based interface without the need to download or install an app.

Basma platform consists of two components, a video call centre that acts as a virtual branch, and a smart virtual assistant (Chatbot) that is compatible with Whatsapp, those services enable service providers to transform digitally in no-time with very minimal costs, facilitating the latest cloud technologies.

Basma team was honoured to provide their service to the Ministry of Health in Bahrain as one of the early adopters, which is currently being used by the ministry for tele-consultations in the primary care health centres.

Interested organizations may launch their virtual branch and video call center in under 5 minutes by following the signup process at the website: basma.ai

Contact

Email: [email protected]