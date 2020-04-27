COVID-19: Potential impact on Feed Phosphate Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

A recent market study on the global Feed Phosphate market reveals that the global Feed Phosphate market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Feed Phosphate market is discussed in the presented study.

The Feed Phosphate market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Feed Phosphate market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Feed Phosphate market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Market: Taxonomy

The research reports assesses the market share of the feed phosphate market on a global perspective by type, species, and regional analysis. The regional segment includes the feed phosphate markets of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides a market outlook for historical data for 2013–2017, and forecasted data for 2018–2028. This study includes in-depth analysis of the global feed phosphate market, including recent developments, product offerings by key feed phosphate manufacturers, opportunity assessment, and key drivers and trends contributing towards the growth of the feed phosphate market, globally.

Research Steps for Market Crackdown

The global feed phosphate market report begins with estimating the market in the base year in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of feed phosphates, Persistence Market Research (PMR) estimated volume data on the consumption of feed for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of compound feed. After analyzing the feed market, we have analyzed the feed composition ratio and inclusion level of phosphate in animal feed, which assisted us in deriving overall estimates for feed phosphates. It includes the production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, consumption of feed phosphates in animal feed for different animal species such as swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic, and pet animals. The consumption and production of different types of feed phosphates were also analyzed across multiple regions to support the feed phosphate market forecast. PMR then determined the volume consumption of feed phosphate across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

To forecast and analyze the data, an internal proprietary model is used by analyzing different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market, and its forecast trends. Factors include the growth of the global feed industry using feed phosphate and its sub-industry verticals, growth of the meat and dairy products industries, consumption pattern, feed industry growth, feed additives industry growth, and others.

Further, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to macroeconomic and forecast factors that influence the demand for feed phosphates, the market is assessed. Factors such as the production of feed phosphates, consumption patterns among end-user industries such as the feed industry and pet food have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of feed phosphates in respective countries.

Factors such as global meat production and animal husbandry industry of each region have also been considered for the market estimation of feed phosphates. While analyzing the market, valid and authorized secondary data sources were considered, and also primary interviews were conducted in order to arrive at reliable and accurate data about the feed phosphate market.

To analyze the pricing of feed phosphates, the weighted average selling price method for feed phosphate was considered. These prices were confirmed in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on the demand side, supply side, and market dynamics of the global feed phosphate market. To develop the global feed phosphate market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impacts on the target market. However, quantifying the market across segments such as type and species is more a matter of quantifying expectations and analyzing the opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, PMR not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the market attractive index of each segment in the global feed phosphate market, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global feed phosphate market, Persistence Market Research has presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global feed phosphate market on the basis of market size, market share, and incremental opportunity.

Revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global feed phosphate market.

In the final section of the report on the global feed phosphate market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global feed phosphate manufacturers. This section also includes a list of the key distributors and suppliers of feed phosphates and feed additives. During the course of research, many secondary and primary sources were considered. Secondary sources include paid databases, annual reports, investor presentations, publications, newsletters, blogs, reports published by industry associations, and others.

Detailed company profiles of feed phosphate manufacturers are included in the scope of the study to evaluate their key strategies, key developments in the feed phosphate market space, and regional presence of feed phosphate manufacturers. Some of the key players analyzed are Phosphea, Nutrien Ltd, The Mosiac Company, Eurochem Group AG, J.R. Simplot Company, Phosagro, OCP Group, Yara International ASA, Ecophos Group, PotashCorp, and others.

