World coronavirus Dispatch: Value of Biofortification Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2036 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Global Biofortification Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Biofortification market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Biofortification market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Biofortification market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Biofortification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Biofortification , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Biofortification market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Biofortification market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Biofortification market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Biofortification market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global Biofortification market include Syngenta AG, Bayer, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Agro Bioscience Inc., Charles Rivers, Intertek, and others. More companies are looking forward to invest in the global Biofortification market with growing demand and upcoming opportunities.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Biofortification Market is on the rise and thus has many opened many opportunities for existing as well as new market participants. The lower of government regulations over Biofortification activities has opened opportunities for the players to explore and innovate the products. The growing needs for fortified crops in developing and underdeveloped region opens opportunities for Biofortification market participants to expand in the emerging region and increase their market presence.

Recent Developments in Biofortification Market

In November 2018, Intertek developed its services and local capabilities in its laboratory in Mozambique with a vision to help the company grow its business in the East African region.

Global Biofortification Market: A Regional Outlook

The global Biofortification market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the dominant region in global Biofortification market owing to strong advancements in the agricultural sector as well as growing demand for high nutritive foods from countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America, as well as MEA region, is expected to have rapid growth in global Biofortification market.

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Biofortification market: