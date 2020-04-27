A factor which can be a restraint for Corporate Assessment Services can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Corporate Assessment Services Market Are: AON, Arctic Shores, Aspiring Minds, Birkman International, Development Dimensions International, HireVue, IBM Corporation, Korn Ferry, Mettl Online Assessment, SHL

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

o Detailed overview of Corporate Assessment Services Market

o Changing Corporate Assessment Services market dynamics of the industry

o In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

o Historical, current and projected Corporate Assessment Services market size in terms of volume and value

o Recent industry trends and developments

o Competitive landscape of Corporate Assessment Services Market

o Strategies of key players and product offerings

o Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The global corporate assessment services market was valued US$ 2.71 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.69 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The rate of unemployment has been high in the past. However, it has decreased in the recent years due to the rising number of young jobseekers and growing economic growth of various countries in APAC, including India and China. The developments in youth labor markets in North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe have attracted more talent toward these regions, which led to the increase in employment rate during 2010-2016. Strong internet infrastructure in various regions has enabled applicants to search for jobs in various industries anytime and anywhere.

The robust internet infrastructure providing an online platform for hiring process is also benefitting the employers looking for potential candidates from different areas of the world. A rising number of young jobseekers is one of the substantial factors boosting the adoption of corporate assessment services as this rise is compelling organizations to conduct the process of recruitment with the assistance of tools such as cognitive, personality, language proficiency tools, and so on. They can also access online platforms for assessing tests along with figuring out new forms of work in several industries, which can provide flexibility to them while searching a job.

The report segments the global corporate assessment services market as follows:

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market – By Product

o Cognitive

o Personality

o Knowledge

o Performance

o Company Fit

o Others

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market – By Application

o Campus Recruitment

o Entrance Assessment Services

o Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

o Certification Assessment Services

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market – By Hiring Phase

o Pre-Hire

o Post-Hire

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market – By Hiring Level

o Executive

o Entry Level

o Professional

o Others