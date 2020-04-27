COVID-19 impact: Keyword Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2028

The global Temperature Control Unit market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Temperature Control Unit market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Temperature Control Unit market that will help you take market lead.

The recently published market study on the global Temperature Control Unit market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Temperature Control Unit market. Further, the study reveals that the global Temperature Control Unit market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Temperature Control Unit market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Temperature Control Unit market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Temperature Control Unit market.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for remotely operable temperature control units on the rise, Thermal Care Inc. launched the Connex 4.0 software platform which will allow users to monitor and control the working of any equipment manufactured by Thermal Care from any device with internet access.

Banking on the growing prominence of safety in workplace environments, BOFA International, a leading player in the temperature control unit market, introduced its FIREBOX technology which uses a temperature control system to sense a drastic rise in temperature and prevent the risks of a fire.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for temperature control units in the plastic industry, Advantage Engineering Inc. collaborated with Novatec to develop the first-of-its-kind dryer equipped with a temperature control unit which is likely to find usage in automobiles where manufacturers require systems to dry high-temperature materials.

Leveraging the capabilities of Industry 4.0, Delta T launched a smart temperature control unit with maintenance alter capabilities and one-of-its-kind dew point control which will prevent condensation of liquid from damaging the system.

Continuing the trends of innovations in the temperature unit control market, Engel launched the new iQ flow control software which integrates the working of temperature control units with injection molding machines by measuring values using its proprietary water temperature control system flomo.

Other leading players operating in the temperature control unit market include WIKA Instrument, LP, Single Temperiertechnik GmbH, Mokon Systems, Berg Chilling Systems, HB-Therm GmbH, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., EUROCHILLER S.r.l, Carel Industries S.p.A, Temptek, Inc., and Carel Industries S.p.A.

Burgeoning Plastic Production to Push Demand for Temperature Control Unit with Pump Capacity > 60 GPM

The increasing demand for plastic in packaging, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and other industries is prompting manufacturers to accelerate production, while maintaining the quality of the products. Integration of blow molding machines with temperature control units is aiding manufacturers in the production of high-quality components at a faster rate which is, in turn, fueling the demand for portable and compact temperature control units with pump capacity 20GPM or less. Intensifying competition in plastic, food and beverages pharmaceuticals, printing, chemical, energy, engineering, and other industries is prompting companies to substantially amplify production which is a vital reason temperature control units with pump capacity greater than 60 GPM are finding widespread adoption.

Temperature control units with pump capacity between 21 and 30 GPM and 31 to 60 GPM are expected to witness a surge in demand as compact and portable temperature control units gain traction. Innovations in oil type temperature control unit and water type control unit are expected to uphold temperature control unit market proliferation.

The report on the temperature control unit market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A comprehensive two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain detailed insights into the temperature control unit market.

Primary research was conducted by interviewing experts from the temperature control unit market while secondary research involved thoroughly studying company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the temperature control unit market. Results from both the steps were cross-referenced to filter out any erroneous information and create an accurate forecast of the temperature control unit market.

