A ventricular assist device (VAD) is an electromechanical device for assisting cardiac circulation, which is used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart. In some instances VAD’s are also used as destination therapy (DT). In this instance, the patient shall not undergo a heart transplantation and the VAD is what the patient will use for the remainder of his life.

The market of ventricular assist device market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of patients with heart failure, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and shortage of heart donors. Furthermore, the development of technology in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. Conversely, specific limitations of these devices like high cost and serious risks tangled with implantation procedure of a ventricular assist device restrict the market growth.

Major Key Players:

CARDIACASSIST, INC

JARVIK HEART, INC.

ABIOMED

THORATEC CORPORATION

BERLIN HEART

RELIANTHEART, INC.

TERUMO CORPORATION

CALON CARDIO

HEARTWARE INTERNATIONAL

MEDTRONIC PLC.

The report studies established names and emerging startups in the industry, to give the flavor of the entire business canvas.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Ventricular Assist Device Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Global Ventricular Assist Device Market:

Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Analysis by Application

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Forecast

