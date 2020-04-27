How Coronavirus is Impacting Traction Equipment Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2019-2026

The global Traction Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Traction Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, American Traction Systems, Bombardier Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, VEM Group, Toshiba International Corporation, and TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd. These companies have been profiled in detail with features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, employee strength, and recent developments.

Traction Equipment Market – Equipment Type Segment Analysis

Traction Transformer

Traction Motor

Traction Converter

Traction Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The U.K. Spain France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Other Countries



COVID-19 Impact on Traction Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Traction Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Traction Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

