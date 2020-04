Coronavirus’ business impact: Soaring Demand Drives Enterprise SaaS Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2030

Global Enterprise SaaS Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Enterprise SaaS market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Enterprise SaaS market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Enterprise SaaS market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Enterprise SaaS market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise SaaS . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Enterprise SaaS market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Enterprise SaaS market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Enterprise SaaS market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Enterprise SaaS market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Enterprise SaaS market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Enterprise SaaS market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Enterprise SaaS market? What is the scope for innovation in the current Enterprise SaaS market landscape?

Segmentation of the Enterprise SaaS Market

The key players covered in this study

ACCENTURE

AKAMAI

APPTIX ASA

ARIBA

Broadcom

CDC

CISCO

CITRIX

Dell EMC

ESKER

ETELOS

GOGRID

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

IBM

INFOSYS

JOYENT

MICROSOFT

NETSUITE

NOVELL

ORACLE

PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS

PROGRESS SOFTWARE

RAMCO SYSTEMS

RIGHTNOW TECHNOLOGIES

SABA SOFTWARE

SALESFORCE.COM

SAP

TALEO

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

WIPRO

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Web Collaboration

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

On-Demand HR Solution

Product Life-cycle Management (PLM)

Document Management (DM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

HR

Information management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise SaaS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise SaaS are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

