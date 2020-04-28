Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Coal Tar Pitch Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029

The global Coal Tar Pitch market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Coal Tar Pitch market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Coal Tar Pitch market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Coal Tar Pitch market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Coal Tar Pitch market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global Coal Tar Pitch market assessment. In the next section, the coal tar potch report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, product life stage and associated stages, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the supply demand and import export analysis for the Coal Tar Pitch for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the coal tar pitch report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter in the coal tar pitch market report. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Coal Tar Pitch market at a qualitative level, based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (consumption in tons) projections for the Coal Tar Pitch market. The global market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The coal tar pitch market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global Coal Tar Pitch market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The market analysis sections of the coal tar pitch report cover regional trends, weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing coal tar pitch market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Coal Tar Pitch market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Coal Tar Pitch market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various coal tar pitch segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Coal Tar Pitch market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the Coal Tar Pitch market has been split into a number of sub-segments. All the coal tar pitch sub-segments, in terms of form, grade and application, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the Coal Tar Pitch market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Coal Tar Pitch market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Coal Tar Pitch market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of Coal Tar Pitch across concerned regions, FMI has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities in the coal tar pitch market.

In the final section of the Coal Tar Pitch report, a competitive landscape of the Coal Tar Pitch market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Coal Tar Pitch market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in this report includes coal tar pitch manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Coal Tar Pitch market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Coal Tar Pitch market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this coal tar pitch report include Koppers Inc., Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation, Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Rain Industries Limited, JFE Holdings, Inc., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Coking Company, Neptune Hydrocarbons, Bathco Ltd., China Steel Chemical Corporation, Hengshui Zehao Chemicals Co., Ltd, Shandong Gude Chemical Co., Ltd, Crowley Chemical Company, Inc. and Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., amongst others.

Each market player encompassed in the Coal Tar Pitch market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Coal Tar Pitch market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Coal Tar Pitch Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Coal Tar Pitch market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Coal Tar Pitch market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

