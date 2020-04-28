Cancer diagnostic testing involves tests and procedures that confirms the presence of disease and identify the correct tumor type, location, extent and stage which will help physician to give the appropriate treatment. Biopsy, imaging tests, nuclear medicine scans, tumor biomarker tests are some of the diagnostic tests used for cancer diagnostics. According to the estimation of National cancer institute, in US around 1.6 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed, and 595,690 people have died due to cancer in 2016. Canada has estimated 202,400 new cases of cancer and nearly 78,000 deaths according to Canadian cancer society in 2016. While in Europe, 1.3 million people were diagnosed in 2015. According to National cancer institute, nearly 60% new cases of cancer are from Asia, Africa, Central and South American countries and nearly 70% of cancer deaths are also from this region. China has witnessed 4.3 million new cases of cancer and 2.8 million deaths in 2015. According to Indian council for medical research, India accounts for 1.4 million new cases of cancer and 736,000 cancer related death in 2016.

The Cancer diagnostics market is booming due to increasing incidence of cancer globally, growing elderly population across the globe, increased use of personalized medicine in clinical practice, and development of new novel technologies such as nanotechnology. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of diagnosis are some of the factors hampering the market growth to an extent.

The Global cancer diagnostics market by application is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, Colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and others. Lung cancer occupied the largest share in 2017, and breast cancer application is expected to be fastest growing segment during the forecasted period.

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of cancer diagnostics products in various applications and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

