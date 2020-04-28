Microwave ablation refers to the surgical removal of a body tissue by transferring heat to the target tissue. The process is used to remove a tiny or large quantity of tissue. A specially equipped needle is inserted near the site with image-guided modalities such as computed tomography, ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging. The needle is subjected to various form of electrical tests depending on the type of technology used. This is a form of thermal ablation with energy spectrum of 300 MHz to 300 GHz used to produce tissue-heating effects. The increasing demand for energy-based ablation devices has increased the demand for microwave ablation procedures across the globe. The market is driven by several factors that contribute to the business growth globally.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/IR00016712

The Rise in awareness about minimally invasive surgeries or procedures has created a high adoption as it is less painful, performed as an outpatient procedure, and unlike traditional open surgeries they are less expensive. Minimally invasive surgeries are emerging as potential replacements for conventional therapeutic cancer surgeries for the treatment of various tumors of the prostate gland, lungs, and liver. Further, robotic navigation technologies that perform microwave ablation procedures more accurately are being incorporated to increase the popularity of these surgeries. The cost of microwave tissue ablation treatment is directly proportional to the size of the tissue/tumor and the number of probes required for the surgery.

The Market is dominated by Medtronic, AngioDynamics, NeuWave Medical (now Johnson & Johnson), MedWaves, and Perseon which has more than 75% market share in the Global Microwave Ablation Devices market. Factors, such as the increased prevalence of chronic disorders, growing popularity about minimally invasive surgeries, focus on early prevention, and the increase in disposable income, are driving the market growth.

Consumables are the fastest growing segment and dominates the global ablation market with 65% of the total market. Cardiac arrhythmias are the most popular ablation treatment followed by cancer ablation methods in all the ablation types. The increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders and growing number of microwave ablation procedures are expected to drive the consumables market during the forecast period. The generator/electrosurgical unit segment is growing at a steady growth rate and is expected to see a significant growth in the emerging markets.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/IR00016712

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.