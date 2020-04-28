New Study on the Global Fermentates Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Fermentates market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Fermentates market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Fermentates market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Fermentates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Fermentates , surge in research and development and more.
Key Players
Some of the key players of fermentates market are DuPont, Handary, Bayer Cropscience, BioDURCAL S.L, Ecogen Inc. USA, Chr. Hansen, HI-FOOD S.p.A, Mezzoni Foods, Nu Farm Inc. USA, BioNext sprl, Agra Quees Inc, and others.
Opportunities for Market Participants in the Fermentates Market-
As the concern of spoilage and fungal contamination in the food industry is rising at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global fermentates market during the forecast period. The demand for healthy food products is fueling as the more use of fermented ingredients is offering health benefits. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global fermentates market.
Global Fermentates Market: Regional Outlook
North America is leading in the global fermentates market by showing the highest value share due to the high apprehension towards food safety in the region. Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global fermentates market and the major reason is growth highly developed food and beverage industry in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global fermentates market due to driving food processing industries in emerging economies and changes in consumer lifestyle in the regions.
