Airway/lung stents are used majorly for the treatment of airway or lung diseases. Furthermore, healthcare providers are accepting bronchoscopy as the procedure in the placement of stents during the treatment. Airway or lung stents are facing various challenges in form of complications such as stent infection, migration, and granulation tissue. Hence, companies are adopting new technologies such as biodegradable stents, drug-eluting airway stents and 3D printing for the products.

The market for airway/lung stents market is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace due to growing elderly population, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory diseases. Also, increase in health care infrastructure, need for customized lung stents, and development of biodegradable and drug-eluting lung stents are offering opportunities in the airway/lung stents market growth.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Cook

3. BD (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

4. Teleflex Incorporated

5. HOOD LABORATORIES

6. MICRO-TECH

7. M.I.TECH

8. Fuji Systems Corp.

9. Novatech SA

10. Merit Medical Endotek

The global airway/lung stents market is segmented on the basis of product, type, material, procedure and end user. The product segment includes, self-expandable stents, non-expandable stents, and balloon-expandable stents. The type segment consists, tracheal stents and laryngeal stents. By material, the airway/lung stents market is segmented into metal stents, silicone stents and hybrid stents. The metal stents market is further classified into, nitinol stents and stainless steel stents. The procedure segment consists of bronchoscopy and laryngoscopy. The bronchoscopy is further classified as, flexible bronchoscopy, and rigid bronchoscopy. By end user, the airway/lung stents market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The Airway/Lung Stents Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

