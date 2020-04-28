The growing demand for urological surgical instruments due to the increasing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and urinary tract infection (UTI) prevalence, surging geriatric population, and increasing healthcare spending helped the urology surgical instrument market grow to $8.3 billion in 2017.

It is expected to advance at an 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Urology surgical instruments are used in different urological surgeries, such as urethroplasty, laparoscopy, and endoscopy.

Another factor driving the urology surgical instrument market is the increase in the prevalence of UTI in women. Poor lifestyle habits and lack of preventive care cause UTI in women, which, if not treated, may lead to chronic infections. The severe and recurring UTI may even require surgical intervention, such as minimally invasive procedures, and sometimes more invasive approaches. Specifically considering pregnant women, UTIs are the second most prevalent cause of complications after anemia. These, if untreated, may even affect the health of the fetus other than the mother.

The peripheral instruments category of the product segment is further classified into endoscopy fluid instrument systems and insufflators. In 2017, insufflators accumulated a higher revenue share of 59.8% in the urology surgical peripheral instrument market. The rising volume of hysteroscopic and laparoscopic surgeries is expected to drive the insufflators market at an 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. These devices create sufficient space between the viscera and abdominal wall, which is imperative for such procedures.

Therefore, the market for these instruments is projected to grow with the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures to treat urological conditions.

