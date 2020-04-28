Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Data Storage Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Data Storage Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Data Storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Data Storage market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Data Storage market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4702?source=atm

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Data Storage market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Data Storage market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Data Storage market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Data Storage market

Segmentation Analysis of the Data Storage Market

The Data Storage market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Data Storage market report evaluates how the Data Storage is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Data Storage market in different regions including:

increasing demand for smartphones and other devices underpinned by the Internet of Things (IoT) along with a massive growth in social media channels has also increased the demand for additional storage, which is driving the growth in demand for advanced data storage solutions in MEA.

“Cloud computing is a hassle-free and cost-effective data storage facility. Recently, NetApp Inc. reported that its revenue from cloud providers doubled from that in 2013. In addition, NetApp announced that globally over 200 cloud services were based on its technology. EMC Corporation is also targeting the cloud storage market aggressively. Cloud storage is expected to be a vital component of most enterprises in the near future.”

– Senior Research Analyst – ICT, Future Market Insights

One more factor promoting the growth of the MEA data storage market is a constant decline in the prices of consumer storage devices such as HDD and SSD. The game changer for the consumer storage industry is the advancement of 3D NANO technology. Consequently, SSD capacities have increased, while its prices have declined. Increasing market presence of regional players is further cementing competition and in turn shrinking the average selling price of consumer storage devices. All these factors are driving revenue growth of the data storage market in MEA.

Increasing growth of the data storage market to be witnessed in the commercial sector

Africa is home to six of the top 10 fastest growing countries in the world. The data storage market in these emerging economies – specifically Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa – is expected to grow continuously at a high rate, mainly driven by long-term demands for data storage and the creation of new and advanced storage infrastructure. In terms of end use, the commercial sector is anticipated to witness significant demand for data storage in the MEA market. In 2017, the commercial sector accounted for about 73% market share of the GCC data storage market. In terms of revenue, the residential sector is projected to be the most attractive segment in the GCC data storage market during the forecast period while the commercial sector is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the period of study.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/4702?source=atm

Questions Related to the Data Storage Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Data Storage market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Data Storage market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/4702?source=atm