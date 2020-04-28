The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Caps and Closures Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2026

Analysis of the Global Caps and Closures Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Caps and Closures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Caps and Closures market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Caps and Closures market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Caps and Closures market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Caps and Closures market

Segmentation Analysis of the Caps and Closures Market

The Caps and Closures market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Caps and Closures market report evaluates how the Caps and Closures is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Caps and Closures market in different regions including:

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.

Plastic screws dominate the closure type in beverages since they are widely used in dressings, condiments, and soft and alcoholic drinks. In the beverage segment, caps and closures are mostly used in alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as compared to non-alcoholic beverages which include bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Increasing demand for bottled water due to rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the demand for caps and closures used in the bottled water market

The leading players in the caps and closures for food and beverages market include Silgan Holdings Inc, Bericap, Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and Closure Systems International (CSI).

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Product Type

Product types covered under this research study are:

Food caps and closures

Beverages caps and closures

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Food Closures Type

Product types covered under this research study are

Peel-off foils

Easy-open can ends

Metal lug closures

Plastic screw closures

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Beverage Closures Type

Plastic screw closures

Metal crowns

Metal screw closures

Corks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Alcoholic Beverages type

Beer

Wine

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Non Alcoholic Beverages type

Bottled water

Carbonated soft drinks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

